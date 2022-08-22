Price of the dollar today August 22, peso starts in positive

Today, Monday, August 22, 2022, the dollar is trading at 20.1341 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. The peso advances 5.23 cents against the spot interbank dollar to settle at 20.1545, compared to the last settlement, on Friday Banxico (20.2068). On this day, the exchange rate appreciated.

The markets remain awaiting the meeting of the US Fed and the speech of its president this week, where it is expected to capture clues about the next steps that the US agency will take in monetary policy.

The economist draws attention to the depreciation of the euro against the greenback, which reached the parity of 1 euro = 1 dollar, warning that it may continue to fall to a level of 0.9 dollars.

It also highlights the historical increases in Germany for the cost of energy, registering unprecedented maximum levels, as well as the rise of 75 basis points in the interest rate of the Central Bank of Israel, to stand at 2% with an increase not seen in twenty years.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.1545 – Sell: $20.1545

HSBC : Purchase: $19.86- Sale: $20.54

Banamex : Buy: $19.53- Sell: $20.64

Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Banorte: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.40

Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.72 – Sale: $20.50

IXE: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.40

Bajio Bank: Buy: $19.72 – Sell: $21.18

Monex: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.33

Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89

Inbursa: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.70

Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Exchange: Purchase: $19.6330- Sale: $20.6500

Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.90

As for the bitcoinis currently at 21,093.9 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.02 pesos, for $23.70 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

