Business

Price of the dollar today August 22, peso starts in positive

Photo of James James13 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

Today, Monday, August 22, 2022, the dollar is trading at 20.1341 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. The peso advances 5.23 cents against the spot interbank dollar to settle at 20.1545, compared to the last settlement, on Friday Banxico (20.2068). On this day, the exchange rate appreciated.

The markets remain awaiting the meeting of the US Fed and the speech of its president this week, where it is expected to capture clues about the next steps that the US agency will take in monetary policy.

The economist draws attention to the depreciation of the euro against the greenback, which reached the parity of 1 euro = 1 dollar, warning that it may continue to fall to a level of 0.9 dollars.

It also highlights the historical increases in Germany for the cost of energy, registering unprecedented maximum levels, as well as the rise of 75 basis points in the interest rate of the Central Bank of Israel, to stand at 2% with an increase not seen in twenty years.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.1545 – Sell: $20.1545
  • HSBC: Purchase: $19.86- Sale: $20.54
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.53- Sell: $20.64
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.40
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.72 – Sale: $20.50
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.40
  • Bajio Bank: Buy: $19.72 – Sell: $21.18
  • Monex: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.33
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.70
  • Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.6330- Sale: $20.6500
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.90

As for the bitcoinis currently at 21,093.9 with a downtrend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Monday, peso log in with few changes

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.02 pesos, for $23.70 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Follow us on

Graduated from the Faculty of International Studies and Public Policies of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. Observer of the sky and nature; fan of music and literature.

see more

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James13 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

Related Articles

The euro falls below the dollar again due to fear of a recession in the EU | Economy

2 mins ago

Wall Street remains concerned about inflation and the future of the US economy and opened the week with heavy losses

2 hours ago

Visits to the supermarket are reduced | Finance

7 hours ago

New York millionaire woman who collects cans would lose historic building

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button