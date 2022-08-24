Price of the dollar today August 23, peso advances in the session

Today, Tuesday, August 23, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.9751 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso advances 15.14 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.0031 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso appreciated.

Investors remain cautious while awaiting the meeting of the US Fed and attentive to what its president communicates in search of more information on what can be expected in terms of economic policy from that institution.

On the previous day, the economist Gabriela Siller highlighted the result of the preliminary figures for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for the first half of 2022 published by the Ministry of Economy. The net flow of capital to the Mexican economy reported the capture of 27 thousand 511.6 million dollars in foreign currency.

Today, on the international scene, the negative data in the US real estate sector stands out, where a total of 511,000 new homes were sold during the month of July, which was not enough to cover market forecasts and instead represents a 12.6% drop. compared to the previous month.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.0031 – Sell: $20.0031

: Buy $20.0031 – Sell: $20.0031 HSBC : Buy: $19.73 – Sell: $20.46

: Buy: $19.73 – Sell: $20.46 Banamex : Buy: $19.41 – Sell: $20.52

: Buy: $19.41 – Sell: $20.52 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.84 – Sale: $20.75

Purchase: $19.84 – Sale: $20.75 Banorte: Purchase: $18.92 – Sale: $20.30

Purchase: $18.92 – Sale: $20.30 Scotiabank: Buy: $19.57 – Sell: $20.34

Buy: $19.57 – Sell: $20.34 IXE: Purchase: $18.90 – Sale: $20.29

Purchase: $18.90 – Sale: $20.29 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.68 – Sale: $21.22

Purchase: $19.68 – Sale: $21.22 Monex: Buy: $20.07 – Sell: $20.60

Buy: $20.07 – Sell: $20.60 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.88

Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.88 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.61- Sale: $20.59

Purchase: $19.61- Sale: $20.59 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Buy: $19.4664 Sell: $20.4769

Buy: $19.4664 Sell: $20.4769 Banregio: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.81

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 21,491.2 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso opens day with an upward trend

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.91 pesos, for $23.63 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.