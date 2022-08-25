Price of the dollar today August 25, peso closes with decline

Today, Thursday, August 25, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.9025 19.9315 per unit with real time downtrend uptrend. According to the report of Banxico, the peso fell 1.46 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 19.9268 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the growth of the Mexican GDP was adjusted with a revision from 1.94% to 1.85% at the annual rate, which adds a lag of 1.64% compared to the maximum level reached in 2018.

Also on the local scene, a streak of 9 quarters in a row stands out in which the Mexican economy suffers from capital outflows that ties with an equal record in the second half of the 1980s, but is only surpassed by a period of 10 quarters of reductions in FDI.

With the inflation data in Mexico, the markets speculate on the possibility that Banxico will continue its aggressive line in monetary policy by raising the reference rate.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.9268- Sell: $19.9268

: Buy $19.9268- Sell: $19.9268 HSBC : Buy: $19.73 – Sell: $20.46

: Buy: $19.73 – Sell: $20.46 Banamex : Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.40

: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.40 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.74

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.74 Banorte: Buy: $18.81 – Sell: $20.22

Buy: $18.81 – Sell: $20.22 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.53 – Sale: $20.30

Purchase: $19.53 – Sale: $20.30 IXE: Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.20

Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.20 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.70- Sale: $21.19

Purchase: $19.70- Sale: $21.19 Monex: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.33

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.33 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.89

Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.39 – Sale: $20.40

Purchase: $19.39 – Sale: $20.40 Santander: Purchase: $19.52 – Sale: $21.05

Purchase: $19.52 – Sale: $21.05 Exchange: Buy: $19.4220 Sell: $20.4325

Buy: $19.4220 Sell: $20.4325 Banregio: Purchase: $18.98 – Sale: $20.60

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 21,647.9 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.86 pesos, for $23.58 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

