Price of the dollar today August 26, the peso wins the week

Today, Friday, August 26, 2022, the dollar is trading at 20.0275 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. In this session, the spot interbank dollar ended at 19.9814 units. This means that the peso falls 5.46 cents compared to the last report of the Banxico of 19.9268 pesos.

At the weekly level, the local currency registered a decline of 22.54 cents compared to its closing on the previous Friday (20.2068), according to the Banxico registry.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, this Friday the long-awaited meeting in Jackson Hole did not provide the most important news on monetary policy on this day as anticipated, but rather the possible 75bp increase in the ECB’s reference rate was even more relevant.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $19.9814- Sell: $19.9814
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.20
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.35 – Sell: $20.46
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Buy: $18.81 – Sell: $20.25
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.37
  • IXE: Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.25
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.69 – Sale: $21.20
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.33
  • Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.88
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.39 – Sale: $20.39
  • Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.07
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.5110- Sale: $20.5270
  • Banregio: Buy: $18.88 – Sell: $20.51

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $20,640.4 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.96 pesos, for $23.50 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

