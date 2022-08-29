Price of the dollar today August 29, peso loses the session

Today, Monday, August 29, 2022, the dollar is trading at 20.0223 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. The peso fell 3.07 cents against the spot interbank dollar to settle at 20.0121, compared to the last settlement, on Friday Banxico (19.9814). On this day, the exchange rate depreciated.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the local currency behaves in the foreign exchange markets with a lateral movement after the closing of the previous week against the greenback, when it gained strength with the comments of the president of the US Fed.

It also points out that at a global level, risk aversion may increase due to factors such as the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, to which are added the tensions between US and China, the midterm elections in the North American country, the economic slowdown in the Asian giant and the possible recession in the European Union and the US; factors that may affect emerging currencies.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.0121 – Sell: $20.0121

: Buy $20.0121 – Sell: $20.0121 HSBC : Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.20

: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.20 Banamex : Buy: $19.37 – Sell: $20.54

: Buy: $19.37 – Sell: $20.54 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Buy: $18.79 – Sell: $20.26

Buy: $18.79 – Sell: $20.26 Scotiabank: Buy: $19.64 – Sell: $20.38

Buy: $19.64 – Sell: $20.38 IXE: Buy: $18.79 – Sell: $20.26

Buy: $18.79 – Sell: $20.26 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.40

Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.40 Monex: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.33

Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.33 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.60

Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.60 Santander: Buy: $19.51 – Sell: $21.07

Buy: $19.51 – Sell: $21.07 Exchange: Purchase: $19.5206 – Sale: $20.5311

Purchase: $19.5206 – Sale: $20.5311 Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.70

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 20,171.9 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.02 pesos, for $23.44 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

