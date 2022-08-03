Price of the dollar today August 3, peso most appreciated currency

Today, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.4717 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxicothe spot interbank dollar ended the day at 20.4621 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, today global risk aversion fell, the first reason being the lower tensions between China and the US and the second, the positive economic indicators in the US, which boosted gains in the financial markets. The peso was the most appreciated currency in the session.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.4621 – Sell: $20.4621

: Buy $20.4621 – Sell: $20.4621 HSBC : Buy: $19.17 – Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17 – Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.98

: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.98 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Buy: $19.34 – Sell: $20.74

Buy: $19.34 – Sell: $20.74 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $20.83

Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $20.83 IXE: Purchase: $19.34 – Sale: $20.75

Purchase: $19.34 – Sale: $20.75 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.69 – Sale: $21.18

Purchase: $19.69 – Sale: $21.18 Monex: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.33

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.33 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89 Inbursa: Buy: $20.20 – Sell: $21.19

Buy: $20.20 – Sell: $21.19 Santander: Purchase: $19.54 – Sale: $21.05

Purchase: $19.54 – Sale: $21.05 Exchange: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.44

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.44 Banregio: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $21.21

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 23,299.4 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.82 pesos, for $24.87 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

