The U.S. dollar start the session on the upside.

After presenting a slight downward trend yesterday, August 30, the US currency rebounds and presents gains against other emerging currencies, including the Mexican peso.

Currently, the markets are attentive to the possibility of a global economic recession, which has caused an increase in risk aversion and an increase in the demand for dollars in the foreign exchange market, thus the strengthening of our national currency.

“In the market a scenario of contradictory news is taking place. Any sign of weakness or loss of dynamism in the economy, the initial reaction of the markets may be positive since it would imply a less aggressive Fed regarding its rate hike”, expressed signature IC Bank through a report compiled by Television newscasts.

Added to this, the fluctuations of the dollar are also linked to the disclosure of employment data in the American Union. According to official figures, The United States created 132,000 jobs during August, less than half of market expectations, since a creation of 288,00 jobs was expected this month.

As for the dollar indexwhich measures the performance of the currency against a basket of the six most important global currencies, it rose 0.3 percent to 109.10, positioning itself near a two-decade high.

Price of the dollar today, August 31: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Next, How much is the US currency this Wednesday, August 31, in Mexico and part of Central America according to the most recent update of investing.com, recognized financial website with high impact globally.

Mexico : 20.1234 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 640.03 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.7400 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.6106 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.9400 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

Mexico : 20.1104 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 19.9754 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 639.35 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 639.35 Costa Rican colon

Guatemala : 7.7250 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7250 quetzals

Honduras : 24.4212 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.4212 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.8800 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35,8800 gold córdobas

Sale