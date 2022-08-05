Price of the dollar today August 5, peso loses the week

Today, Friday, August 5, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.42 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. In this session, the Mexican peso managed to recover 25.95 cents with the closing of the spot interbank dollar at 20.4197. Despite this advance, the local currency lost 5.71 cents on a weekly basis. This is how the greenback is quoted in the country’s banks.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.4197 – Sell: $20.4197

: Buy $20.4197 – Sell: $20.4197 HSBC : Purchase: $19.18- Sale: $19.88

: Purchase: $19.18- Sale: $19.88 Banamex : Buy: $19.80 – Sell: $20.92

: Buy: $19.80 – Sell: $20.92 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.72

Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.72 Banorte: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65

Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65 Scotiabank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $20.78

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $20.78 IXE: Purchase: $19.26 – Sale: $20.65

Purchase: $19.26 – Sale: $20.65 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.69 – Sale: $21.20

Purchase: $19.69 – Sale: $21.20 Monex: Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.61

Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.61 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.90. – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.90. – Sale: $20.90 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Buy: $19.44 – Sell: $20.44

Buy: $19.44 – Sell: $20.44 Banregio: Purchase: $19.41 – Sale: $20.99

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $23,158.70 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.79 pesos, for $24.66 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

