Price of the dollar today August 8, peso starts with gains

Today, Monday, August 8, 2022, the dollar is trading at 20.2586 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. The peso advances 15.64 cents against the spot interbank dollar to settle at 20.2633, compared to the last settlement, on Friday Banxico (20.4197). On this day, the exchange rate appreciated.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, in the local economic context, the markets are waiting for the next announcement of the Bank of Mexico’s monetary policy this week, where it is anticipated that a new increase in the reference rate will be published. at a level of 75 basis points.

Inflation data for both Mexico and the US will also be published this week, with which investors hope to be able to anticipate the direction that the Fed will take in that country.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.2633 – Sell: $20.2633

: Buy $20.2633 – Sell: $20.2633 HSBC : Purchase: $19.86- Sale: $20.54

: Purchase: $19.86- Sale: $20.54 Banamex : Buy: $19.62 – Sell: $20.75

: Buy: $19.62 – Sell: $20.75 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55

Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55 Scotiabank: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.62

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.62 IXE: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55

Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.70- Sale: $21.20

Purchase: $19.70- Sale: $21.20 Monex: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.33

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.33 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.79 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.07

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.07 Exchange: Purchase: $19.7580 – Sale: $20.7650

Purchase: $19.7580 – Sale: $20.7650 Banregio: Purchase: $19.28 – Sale: $20.90

As for the bitcoinis currently at 23,965.0 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.66 pesos, for $24.47 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

