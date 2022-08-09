After a streak of rising prices, the US dollar started the day with losses.

american currency registers a slight downward trend against various emerging currencies, including the Mexican peso. Currently, the market is pending the release of inflation and monetary policy data from the United States.

Said data, which will be published between today Tuesday and tomorrow Wednesday, will determine the direction of the economy in the coming days, as a more restrictive monetary policy could strengthen the US currency.

“I’m a little worried about tomorrow’s inflation. The market has been on the wrong foot all year and if we get a solid core inflation data, that will meet expectations for a 75bp rate hike. in September”, said Kenneth Broux, currency strategist at General Companyfor Investing.com.

In addition to the American Union, Mexico will also release its inflation data, which, in the same way, will offer new signals to consider for Banxico in its next monetary policy meeting, which will take place on Thursday, August 11.

You may also be interested in: Midterm primary elections: Which states will vote on August 9, 2022?

Price of the dollar today, August 9: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Next, we share How much is the US dollar today, Tuesday, August 9, in Mexico and part of Central America, according to the most recent update of investing.com.

Mexico : 20.2507 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 668.04 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.7350 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.6050 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.9050 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

Mexico : 20.2390 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.2717 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica : 666.33 Costa Rican colon | Yesterday: 666.33 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.7200 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7200 quetzals

Honduras : 24.4100 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.4100 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.8100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.8100 gold córdobas

Sale