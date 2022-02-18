Price of the dollar today February 18, peso gains the week

Today, Friday, February 18, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.2953 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. In this session, the spot interbank dollar ended at 20.2917 units. This means that the peso advances 2.42 cents compared to the last report of the Banxico.

On a weekly level, the local currency achieved a recovery of 25.08 cents compared to its closing on the previous Friday (20.5425), according to the Banxico registry.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, this day did not favor the global capital market for various reasons, where she mainly points to the geopolitical conflict in Ukraine and Russia, and an aversion to the fact that the Federal Reserve The US (Fed) implements a sharp normalization of its monetary policy, in addition to other factors.

Siller highlights the end of the bullish streak that the Petroleum maintained for eight weeks in a row, with a weekly loss of 1.83% to finally leave the barrel at 91.4 dollars and the WTI valued at 95.82, a record not reached since 2014.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.2917- Sell: $20.2917

: Buy $20.2917- Sell: $20.2917 HSBC : Purchase: $19.95 – Sale: $20.68

: Purchase: $19.95 – Sale: $20.68 Banamex : Buy: $19.70 – Sell: $20.78

: Buy: $19.70 – Sell: $20.78 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.54

Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.54 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $21.00

Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $21.00 Monex: Purchase: $19.89 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $19.89 – Sale: $20.89 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.09

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.09 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80 Santander: Buy: $19.36 – Sell: $20.87

Buy: $19.36 – Sell: $20.87 Exchange: Purchase: $19.7990 – Sale: $20.8095

Purchase: $19.7990 – Sale: $20.8095 Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $21.00

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 40,106.5 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.99 pesos, for $27.60 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

