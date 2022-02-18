Price of the dollar today February 18, peso opens stable session

Today, Friday, February 18, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.2948 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. At yesterday’s close, the Mexican peso fell 5.5 cents on the exchange rate against the green ticket, after three sessions in which he had managed to recover. As he reported Banxicothe spot interbank dollar it ended at 20.3159. Then the prices of the american currency in banks in Mexico.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.3159 – Sell: $20.3159

: Buy $20.3159 – Sell: $20.3159 HSBC : Purchase: $19.95 – Sale: $20.68

: Purchase: $19.95 – Sale: $20.68 Banamex : Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.80

: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.80 Bancomer: Buy: $19.64 – Sell: $20.52

Buy: $19.64 – Sell: $20.52 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $21.00

Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $21.00 Monex: Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $20.90 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.09

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.09 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80 Santander: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.85

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.85 Exchange: Purchase: $19.78 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.78 – Sale: $20.79 Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $21.00

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $40,362.0 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.02 pesos, for $27.61 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

