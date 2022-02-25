Price of the dollar today February 25 peso opens gaining ground

Today, Friday, February 25, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.4618 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. At the beginning of this session, the greenback shows recoil in exchange rate. Yesterday he Mexican peso lost 32.77 cents at the close. According to record of Banxicothe spot interbank dollar ended at 20.5923 units.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.5923 – Sell: $20.5923
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.87 – Sell: $20.60
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.92
  • Bancomer: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.69
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $20.95
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.50 – Sale: $21.60
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $20.95
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $21.10
  • Monex: Buy: $20.03 – Sell: $21.03
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.39
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.00
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.49 – Sale: $21.02
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.96 – Sale: $20.97
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $21.10

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 39,322.7 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.99 pesos, for $27.40 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

