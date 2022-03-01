Price of the dollar today February 28, peso loses the session

Today, Monday, February 28, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.4461 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. The peso loses 14.43 cents against the spot interbank dollar to settle at 20.5212, compared to Friday’s close of Banxico (20.3769). On this day, the exchange rate depreciated.

Compared to the end of the month of January (20.6134), the peso advanced 9.22 cents in February despite the fall recorded in this first session of the week and the last of the month, in a context where the markets remain attentive to the development of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and the effects on that nation of the economic sanctions applied by Western countries.

On the local scene, the economist Gabriela Siller highlights the 224 thousand, 363 million pesos in losses for Pemex in 2021, which is equivalent to a third of what was spent in the Health sector in all of last year, or 9 % of what is allocated to national and internal security in the country.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.5212- Sell: $20.5212

: Buy $20.5212- Sell: $20.5212 HSBC : Buy: $19.96 – Sell: $20.70

: Buy: $19.96 – Sell: $20.70 Banamex : Buy: $19.88 – Sell: $21.01

: Buy: $19.88 – Sell: $21.01 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.75

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.75 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.50 – Sale: $21.50

Purchase: $18.50 – Sale: $21.50 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.75

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.75 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $21.10 Monex: Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $21.08

Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $21.08 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.44

Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.44 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.00

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.00 Santander: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $21.13

Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $21.13 Exchange: Purchase: $19.9479 – Sale: $20.9584

Purchase: $19.9479 – Sale: $20.9584 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $21.10

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $41,605.0 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Monday, peso starts the day with depreciation

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.94 pesos, for $27.44 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.