Price of the dollar today Friday, exchange rate against the peso

Today, Friday, April 15, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.9668 pesos per unit with a stable trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed Wednesday’s session at 19.7724 pesos per unit.

Without much variation, the price of the dollar remains in the markets, while the Bank of Mexico closed below 20 pesos per unit.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.7724 – Sell: $19.7724

HSBC : Buy: $19.34 – Sell: $20.02

Banamex : Buy: $19.41 – Sell: $20.54

Bancomer: Buy: $19.13 – Sell: $20.03

Banorte: Buy: $18.88 – Sell: $20.31

Scotiabank: Buy: $19.62 – Sell: $20.34

IXE: Purchase: $18.90 – Sale: $20.30

Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.72 – Sale: $21.99

Monex: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.32

Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89

Inbursa: Buy: $19.29 – Sell: $20.28

Santander: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.36

Exchange: Purchase: $19.4700 – Sale: $20.4880

Banregio: Buy: $20.82 – Sell: $20.51

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $40,174.0 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.59 pesos, for $26.10 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

