Price of the dollar today Friday, peso starts session with advance

Today, Friday, May 13, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.2443 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the session at 20.3257 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, this day begins with an appreciation in the foreign exchange markets for the local currency, with advances of 5.1 cents or 0.25% to settle at the level of 20.20 pesos per US dollar.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.3257 – Sell: $20.3257

: Buy $20.3257 – Sell: $20.3257 HSBC : Buy: $19.96 – Sell: $20.70

: Buy: $19.96 – Sell: $20.70 Banamex : Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $20.74

: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $20.74 Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Buy: $19.16 – Sell: $20.56

Buy: $19.16 – Sell: $20.56 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.83 – Sale: $20.59

Purchase: $19.83 – Sale: $20.59 IXE: Buy: $19.15 – Sell: $20.53

Buy: $19.15 – Sell: $20.53 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.92

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.92 Monex: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $20.59

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $20.59 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.89

Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.89 Inbursa: Buy: $19.78 – Sell: $20.81

Buy: $19.78 – Sell: $20.81 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $19.7376 – Sale: $20.7481

Purchase: $19.7376 – Sale: $20.7481 Banregio: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $21.09

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 30,742.3 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.98 pesos, for $24.63 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

