Price of the dollar today in Peru: exchange rate for Monday, September 5, 2022 | Dollars to today’s soles | Bloomberg | BCRP | dollar price

The price of the dollar in Peru today, Monday, September 5, 2022, closed higher with S / 3,346. So the type of change advanced 0.13% compared to the close of Friday, when it reached S / 3.8830, according to the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP). Likewise, the North American currency can be obtained with S/ 3,860 the purchase and S/ 3,890 the sale in the parallel marketaccording to the portal, how much is the dollar.pe.

