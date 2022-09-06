Price of the dollar today in Peru: exchange rate for Monday, September 5, 2022 | Dollars to today’s soles | Bloomberg | BCRP | dollar price

The price of the dollar in Peru today, Monday, September 5, 2022, closed higher with S / 3,346. So the type of change advanced 0.13% compared to the close of Friday, when it reached S / 3.8830, according to the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP). Likewise, the North American currency can be obtained with S/ 3,860 the purchase and S/ 3,890 the sale in the parallel marketaccording to the portal, how much is the dollar.pe.

For its part, the Lima Stock Exchange (BVL) closed Friday’s session in positive territory with 13 rising indicators, 3 falling and none unchanged. The index S&P/BVL Peru Generalthe most characteristic of the local market, rose 1.70% to 18,758.27 points, while the indicator S&P/BVL Peru Select it gained 2.18% and finished with 490.25 units.

The Government acknowledged last week that the 65,000 tons of urea necessary for the current agricultural campaign would only arrive in November 2022. This after two previous purchase processes were blocked by bureaucratic vices. Therefore, the Executive authorized the delivery of an individual voucher for farmers in order to support the purchase of fertilizer. The amount would range between S/ 498 and S/ 7,447, according to the cultivation area.

The regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the World Food Program (PMA), María Dolores Castro, met with the President of the Council of Ministers, Hannibal Torres, this Friday, September 2 to strengthen sectoral work. In the context of the global crisis, “we recommend that governments increase their social transfers in a well-targeted manner and that adjust to the high prices of the basic basket”, said the official in an interview with La República.

bank exchange rate

The price of the dollar in Peru is as follows for buying and selling, at the windows of the main banks in the country.

Bank Purchase Sale BCP 3,813 3,951 interbank 3,844 3,916 BBVA 3,787 3,965 scotiabank 3,780 3,970 National bank 3,800 3,990

Torn banknotes: which banks allow you to exchange damaged paper?

All the companies of Finance system “They are obliged to exchange bills and coins,” indicates the BCRP. In this way, you will be able to make the exchange in the offices of the most well-known banks —BCP, BBVA, interbank, scotiabank Y National bank—, as well as municipal and rural savings banks and financial companies.

On the other hand, the institutions also have the obligation to retain suspected counterfeit banknotes and coins that they receive in their daily operations. After that, they are delivered to the BCRP. “The retention also includes banknotes that contain one or more false parts,” the Central Bank ordered in 2018.