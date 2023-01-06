Price of the dollar today January 5, peso advances in the session

Today, Thursday, January 5, 2023, the dollar trades at 19.3273 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso gains 6.87 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 19.3298 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso appreciated.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, on the local scene, the minutes of the Bank of Mexico that were published containing comments on the increase in the Minimum Wage 2023 stand out, where it is indicated that it can affect inflation forecasts and that they recognize that there is more risk that inflation in the United States will decrease at a faster rate than in Mexico, which could lead Banxico to continue making increases in its reference rate for longer.

Price of the dollar in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.3298 – Sell: $19.3298

HSBC : Buy: $19.01 – Sell: $19.74

Banamex : Buy: $18.75- Sell: $19.77

Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.73

Banorte: Buy: $18.19 – Sell: $19.61

Scotiabank: Buy: $18.96 – Sell: $19.69

IXE: Buy: $18.21 – Sell: $19.59

Bajio Bank: Buy: $19.61 – Sell: $20.69

Monex: Buy: $19.79 – Sell: $20.33

Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.91

Inbursa: Buy: $18.91 – Sell: $19.90

Santander: Buy: $19.55 – Sell: $21.05

Exchange: Buy: $18.8240 – Sell: $19.8380

Banregio: Buy: $19.20 – Sell: $20.70

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $16,839.1 dollars with a real-time downward trend.

Referring to euroit is quoted at $20.33 pesos, for $23.02 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

