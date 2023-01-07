Price of the dollar today January 6, peso earns 35 cents

Today, Friday, January 6, 2023, the dollar trades at 19.1362 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. At the end of the week, Banxico reports that the spot interbank dollar ended at 19.15 units. With this result, the Mexican peso recovers 17.18 cents at the session level and 35.09 cents at the weekly level. This is how the green ticket is quoted in the country’s banks.

Price of the dollar in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.1580 – Sell: $19.1580

: Buy $19.1580 – Sell: $19.1580 HSBC : Buy: $19.03 – Sell: $19.55

: Buy: $19.03 – Sell: $19.55 Banamex : Buy: $18.59- Sell: $19.59

: Buy: $18.59- Sell: $19.59 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Buy: $18.05 – Sell: $19.45

Buy: $18.05 – Sell: $19.45 Scotiabank: Buy: $18.73 – Sell: $19.48

Buy: $18.73 – Sell: $19.48 IXE: Buy: $18.05 – Sell: $19.45

Buy: $18.05 – Sell: $19.45 Bajio Bank: Buy: $19.60 – Sell: $20.70

Buy: $19.60 – Sell: $20.70 Monex: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.33

Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.33 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.91

Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.91 Inbursa: Buy: $18.91 – Sell: $19.90

Buy: $18.91 – Sell: $19.90 Santander: Buy: $19.56 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.56 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Buy: $19.45 – Sell: $20.45

Buy: $19.45 – Sell: $20.45 Banregio: Buy: $19.20 – Sell: $20.68

As for the bitcoinat this moment it is at $16,942.10 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

Referring to euroit is quoted at $20.40 pesos, for $23.14 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

