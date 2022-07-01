The dollar gains ground against the Mexican peso. The US currency has strengthened as investors demand safe havens in the expectation of increasingly aggressive monetary measures, aimed at slowing inflation, which, in May, reached its highest level in the last 40 years.

On the other hand, at the beginning of the session, The Mexican currency was trading at its lowest level in two weeks on concerns of a possible economic recession. According to the 11:23 am ET update from Investing.com, one of the most important financial portals, the peso is down 1.31%.

Meanwhile, at 11:26 a.m. ET, the dollar index, or DXYwhich tracks the behavior of this currency against a basket of the six most important currencies, can be found at 105,177 unitswith a gain of 0.68%, according to Investing.com.

In the last five days, the peso has depreciated around 2%, registering its second worst week of the last three, while DXY gains about 1.2%, linking four weeks in positive territory out of the last five.

Price of the dollar today, July 1: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Thus is the dollar exchange rate in Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Costa Ricathis Friday, July 1, at 11:28 am ET according to Investing.com.

Mexico: 20.34 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 685.86 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala: 7.7525 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras: 24.58 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.8550 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

Mexico: 20.32 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.11 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 684.58 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 684.58 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala: 7.7450 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7450 quetzals

Honduras: 24.36 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.36 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35,7100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.7100 gold córdobas

Sale

Mexico: 20.34 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.12 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 687.15 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 687.15 Costa Rican colon

Guatemala: 7,7600 quetzals | Yesterday: 7,7600 quetzals

Honduras: 24,800 lempiras | Yesterday: 24,800 lempiras

Nicaragua: 36,000 gold cordobas | Yesterday: 36,000 gold cordobas

In the Investing.com portal you can check the exchange rate in real time.