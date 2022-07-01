Price of the dollar today July 1, peso opens month losing

Today, Friday, July 1, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.4333 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to Banxico’s records, yesterday, Thursday, the Mexican peso had a minimal advance in the session (spot interbank dollar ended at 20.1353), and at a monthly level it lost 44.98 cents at the end of June. Now, July opens against a strengthened dollar, while analysts expect the greenback to continue appreciating. This is how the dollar is quoted in banks in the country.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.1353 – Sell: $20.1353

: Buy $20.1353 – Sell: $20.1353 HSBC : Buy: $19.16 – Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.16 – Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Buy: $19.72 – Sell: $20.86

: Buy: $19.72 – Sell: $20.86 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Buy: $19.21 – Sell: $20.58

Buy: $19.21 – Sell: $20.58 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $20.67

Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $20.67 IXE: Purchase: $19.19 – Sale: $20.59

Purchase: $19.19 – Sale: $20.59 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.88

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.88 Monex: Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $20.63

Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $20.63 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.88

Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.88 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.79 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Buy: $19.44 – Sell: $20.46

Buy: $19.44 – Sell: $20.46 Banregio: Purchase: $19.29 – Sale: $20.79

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,313.20 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.19 pesos, for $24.52 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

