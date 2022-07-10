Sunday arrived and although the financial markets are closed on weekends, It doesn’t hurt to stay on top of the latest fluctuations in our national currency: the US dollar.

For the closing of the week of July 8, the North American currency closed with general gains, although it presented losses against the Mexican peso after it was revealed the US employment report for the month of July.

In it, it was revealed that 372,000 new jobs were created, a figure higher than expected by economists, which supports the monetary policy decisions of the Federal Reserve, therefore, new increases in interest rates are expected to curb inflation.

You may also be interested in: Which states have the lowest and highest property taxes in the US?

Price of the dollar today, July 10: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Next, How much is the US dollar in Mexico and part of Central America this Sunday, July 10, according to the last closing recorded by investing.com, recognized financial website with high impact at the international level.

Mexico : 20.4610 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica : 687.11 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.7490 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.5842 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.8550 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

Mexico : 20.4430 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.4430 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 686.08 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 686.08 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.7380 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7380 quetzals

Honduras : 24.3685 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.3685 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.7100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.7100 gold córdobas

Sale