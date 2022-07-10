News

Price of the dollar today, July 10: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Sunday arrived and although the financial markets are closed on weekends, It doesn’t hurt to stay on top of the latest fluctuations in our national currency: the US dollar.

For the closing of the week of July 8, the North American currency closed with general gains, although it presented losses against the Mexican peso after it was revealed the US employment report for the month of July.

In it, it was revealed that 372,000 new jobs were created, a figure higher than expected by economists, which supports the monetary policy decisions of the Federal Reserve, therefore, new increases in interest rates are expected to curb inflation.

Next, How much is the US dollar in Mexico and part of Central America this Sunday, July 10, according to the last closing recorded by investing.com, recognized financial website with high impact at the international level.

  • Mexico: 20.4610 Mexican pesos (MXN)
  • Costa Rica: 687.11 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)
  • Guatemala: 7.7490 quetzals (GTQ)
  • Honduras: 24.5842 lempiras (HNL)
  • Nicaragua: 35.8550 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

  • Mexico: 20.4430 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.4430 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 686.08 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 686.08 Costa Rican Colon
  • Guatemala: 7.7380 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7380 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24.3685 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.3685 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 35.7100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.7100 gold córdobas

Sale

  • Mexico: 20.4790 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.4790 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 688.15 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 688.15 Costa Rican colon
  • Guatemala: 7,7600 quetzals | Yesterday: 7,7600 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24,8000 lempiras | Yesterday: 24,800 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 36,000 gold cordobas | Yesterday: 36,000 gold cordobas

