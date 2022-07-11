The U.S. dollar start the week with stability.

Investors are currently assimilating the latest US labor report, the same one who played in favor of the increase in the interest rates of the Federal Reserve of the United States (Fed).

According to the report, job growth in the American Union increased more than expected in June, while the unemployment rate remained close to pre-pandemic lows. These numbers support the monetary policy decisions of the Federal Reserve, which would give way to offer another interest rate hike of 75 basis points this month.

“The market will assess the data releases to determine if the Fed decides on another 75 basis point rate hike later this month.”expressed Financial Group Go for More In an analysis note collected by Television newscasts.

Price of the dollar today, July 11: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Next, How much is the US dollar in Mexico and part of Central America this Monday, July 11, according to the last closing recorded by investing.com, recognized financial website with high impact at the international level.

Mexico: 20.6160 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 687.11 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.7490 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.5842 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.8550 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

Mexico : 20.6108 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.4430 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 686.08 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 686.08 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.7380 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7380 quetzals

Honduras : 24.3685 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.3685 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.7100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.7100 gold córdobas

Sale