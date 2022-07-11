Price of the dollar today July 11, peso falls 28 cents

Today, Monday, July 11, 2022, the dollar is trading at 20.7400 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. The peso fell 28.85 cents against the spot interbank dollar to settle at 20.7304, compared to the last settlement, on Friday Banxico (20.4419). On this day, the exchange rate depreciated.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the markets are awaiting the inflation data in the US for June, to be published next Wednesday, and predicts an annual rate of 8.7 in the increase in consumer prices.

Regarding the local context, it indicates that industrial activity in Mexico rose 2.7% per year during March, with the increase being concentrated in the entities of Tabasco, Nuevo León, Jalisco, Sonora, Hidalgo, Edomex and Baja California.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.7304- Sell: $20.7304

: Buy $20.7304- Sell: $20.7304 HSBC : Buy: $20.16- Sell: $20.84

: Buy: $20.16- Sell: $20.84 Banamex : Buy: $20.10 – Sell: $21.23

: Buy: $20.10 – Sell: $21.23 Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.72

Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.72 Banorte: Purchase: $19.61 – Sale: $20.98

Purchase: $19.61 – Sale: $20.98 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.32 – Sell: $21.10

Buy: $20.32 – Sell: $21.10 IXE: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.99

Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.99 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.88

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.88 Monex: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.33

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.33 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.17 – Sell: $20.88

Buy: $20.17 – Sell: $20.88 Inbursa: Buy: $20.11 – Sell: $21.10

Buy: $20.11 – Sell: $21.10 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $20.2335 – Sale: $21.2440

Purchase: $20.2335 – Sale: $21.2440 Banregio: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $21.31

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 20,530.3 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Monday, peso logs in with a downward trend

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.83 pesos, for $24.67 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.