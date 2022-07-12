The US dollar starts the day with gains against other emerging currencies, such as the Mexican peso.

The national currency registered a rise of 0.58 percent and remains attentive to issues of the economic situation. Markets are currently trading nervously, awaiting the inflation data from the United States, a factor that could open the way to another large rise in interest rates from the Federal Reserve (Fed).

“The depreciation of the Mexican peso is due to a increased risk aversion in the financial market, before the upward pressure on global inflation and the risk of the US economy slipping into recession”said the local firm Core Bank In an analysis note collected by Money in Image.

You may also be interested in: How many taxes do billionaires pay in the United States?

Price of the dollar today, July 12: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Next, How much is the US dollar in Mexico and part of Central America this Tuesday, July 12, according to the last closing recorded by investing.com, recognized financial website with high impact at the international level.

Mexico : 20.8312 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 687.11 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.7490 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.5842 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.8550 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

Mexico : 20.8205 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.6108 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 686.08 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 686.08 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.7380 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7380 quetzals

Honduras : 24.3685 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.3685 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.7100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.7100 gold córdobas

Sale