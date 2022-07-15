The dollar gain ground.

american currency dawns with a global strengthening As the market remains on the lookout for monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve USA (Fed), which raises risk appetite.

The Fed is expected to make a increase of up to 100 basis points in the next announcement on July 27. If so, this would be the Fed’s most aggressive hike since 1994when he started with interest rate adjustments.

Aggressiveness in raising base points is result of the disclosure of inflation figures in the United States. According to published figures, inflation hit 9.1 percent in June, breaking records not seen since November 1981.

You may also be interested in: Social Security and SSI checks: Calculate your amount and the date you will collect it

Price of the dollar today, July 14: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Next, How much is the US dollar in Mexico and part of Central America this Thursday, July 14, according to the last closing recorded by investing.com, recognized financial website with high impact at the international level.

Mexico : 20.9247 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 685.53 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.7400 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.5846 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.8550 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

Mexico : 20.9160 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.7458 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 682.92 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 685.85 Costa Rican colon

Guatemala : 7.7300 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7330 quetzals

Honduras : 24.3692 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.3692 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.7100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.7100 gold córdobas

Sale