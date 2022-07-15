Price of the dollar today, July 14: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…
The dollar gain ground.
american currency dawns with a global strengthening As the market remains on the lookout for monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve USA (Fed), which raises risk appetite.
The Fed is expected to make a increase of up to 100 basis points in the next announcement on July 27. If so, this would be the Fed’s most aggressive hike since 1994when he started with interest rate adjustments.
Aggressiveness in raising base points is result of the disclosure of inflation figures in the United States. According to published figures, inflation hit 9.1 percent in June, breaking records not seen since November 1981.
You may also be interested in: Social Security and SSI checks: Calculate your amount and the date you will collect it
Price of the dollar today, July 14: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…
Next, How much is the US dollar in Mexico and part of Central America this Thursday, July 14, according to the last closing recorded by investing.com, recognized financial website with high impact at the international level.