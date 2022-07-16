Price of the dollar today, July 15: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

The dollar loses ground against the Mexican peso. The US currency strengthened after the US Department of Labor’s inflation report, which indicated that the annual rate increased to 9.1% in June, the highest level since 1981. However, after the peso reached $21 at the beginning of the session, the dollar fell about 1%.

Inflation data has investors speculating that the Federal Reserve (Fed) raise interest rates 100 basis points in the July 27 announcement. Following the release of retail sales data, the odds of a rate hike increased from 44.6% to 63.7%.

In the meantime, the dollar index, or DXY, which tracks the behavior of this currency against a basket of the six most important currencies, lost 0.5%, reaching 107.98 unitsaccording to the 11:25 am ET update from Investing.com, one of the most important financial portals.

Thus is the dollar exchange rate in Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Costa Rica, this Friday, July 15at 11:44 a.m. ET, according to Investing.com.

Mexico: 20.57 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 682.98 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala: 7.73 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras: 24.5876 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.8550 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

Mexico: 20.56 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.91 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 677.82 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 682.92 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala: 7.7250 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.73 quetzals

Honduras: 24.37 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.36 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35,7100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.7100 gold córdobas

Sale