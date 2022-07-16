Price of the dollar today July 15, peso advances and loses week

Today, Friday, July 15, 2022, the dollar is trading at 20.5385 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. In this session, the spot interbank dollar ended at 20.5319 units. This means that the peso gains 29.35 cents compared to the last report of the Banxico.

At the weekly level, the local currency registered a decline of 9 cents compared to its closing on the previous Friday (20.4419), according to the Banxico registry.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.5319- Sell: $20.5319

: Buy $20.5319- Sell: $20.5319 HSBC : Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $20.99

: Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $20.99 Banamex : Buy: $19.91 – Sell: $21.06

: Buy: $19.91 – Sell: $21.06 Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.71

Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.71 Banorte: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.86

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.86 Scotiabank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.95

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.95 IXE: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.85

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.85 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Buy: $20.07 – Sell: $20.61

Buy: $20.07 – Sell: $20.61 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $20.30 – Sale: $21.30 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.07

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.07 Exchange: Purchase: $20.0220 – Sale: $21.0450

Purchase: $20.0220 – Sale: $21.0450 Banregio: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $21.20

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $20,928.9 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.72 pesos, for $24.37 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

