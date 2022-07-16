News

Price of the dollar today, July 16: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

The dollar it fell more than 1% against the Mexican peso after the market closed on Friday. The peso’s gains during the day came after days shaken by inflation data in the United States, for which it registered its strongest level in a week.

The Labor Department indicated that the annual rate of inflation increased to 9.1% in June, the highest level since 1981. These data lead investors to assume that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise the reference rate by up to 100 basis points.

In the meantime, the dollar index, or DXYwhich tracks the behavior of this currency against a basket of the six most important currencies, fell 0.52%, reaching 107.98 unitsaccording to Investing.com, one of the most important financial portals.

With the market closed this is the dollar exchange rate in Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Costa Rica, this Saturday, July 15according to Investing.com.

  • Mexico: 20.5385 Mexican pesos (MXN)
  • Costa Rica: 682.98 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)
  • Guatemala: 7.7350 quetzals (GTQ)
  • Honduras: 24.5876 lempiras (HNL)
  • Nicaragua: 35.8550 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

  • Mexico: 20.5180 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.56 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 677.82 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 677.82 Costa Rican Colon
  • Guatemala: 7.7250 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.72 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24,3752 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.37 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 35,7100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.7100 gold córdobas

Sale

  • Mexico: 20.5590 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.58 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 688.15 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 688.15 Costa Rican colon
  • Guatemala: 7,7500 quetzals | Yesterday: 7,7500 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24,800 lempiras | Yesterday: 24,800 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 36,000 gold cordobas | Yesterday: 36,000 gold cordobas

