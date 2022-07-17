Sunday came and although financial markets are closedno operations today, It is worth learning about the latest fluctuations in our local currency: the US dollar.

the american currency closed the week with losses against the Mexican peso after several days posting gains. The decline of the currency comes after the disclosure of US inflation data.

According to the figures revealed by the Department of Labor of the American Union, the annual rate of inflation stands at 9.1 percent, corresponding to the month of Junewhich translates as the highest level of inflation since 1981.

These data assume investors The United States Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise the reference rate up to 100 basis points at its next meeting.

Price of the dollar today, July 17: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Next, How much is the North American currency this Sunday, July 17, in Mexico and part of Central America according to the last closing of investing.com, recognized financial website with high global influence.

Mexico : 20.5385 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 682.98 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.7350 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.5876 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.8550 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

Mexico : 20.5180 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.5180 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 677.82 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 677.82 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.7250 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7250 quetzals

Honduras : 24.3752 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.3752 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.7100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.7100 gold córdobas

Sale