The U.S. dollar starts the day with weak operations.

The national currency registers losses against emerging currencies, such as the Mexican peso, with which it depreciated 0.46 percent “behind the disclosure of mixed figures of retail sales and the industrial production in the United States”, As reported Millennium News.

Markets are currently facing cumulative losses derived from the fear of a recession due to the tightening of interest rates of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed).

“Currencies are trying to absorb a bit of the ground lost in previous days, but it is only a small part that does not modify the main trend, which is negative”, expressed Luis Adrián Muñiz, economist of the firm VectorAnalysisfor Money in Image.

You may also be interested: Why does Starbucks close 16 stores in US cities?

Price of the dollar today, July 18: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Next, How much is the North American currency this Monday, July 18, in Mexico and part of Central America according to the last closing of investing.com, recognized financial website with high global influence.

Mexico : 20.4537 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 682.98 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.7375 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.5876 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.8550 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

Mexico : 20.4438 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.5180 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 677.82 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 677.82 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.7250 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7250 quetzals

Honduras : 24.3752 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.3752 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.7100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.7100 gold córdobas

Sale