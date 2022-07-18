Price of the dollar today, July 18: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…
The U.S. dollar starts the day with weak operations.
The national currency registers losses against emerging currencies, such as the Mexican peso, with which it depreciated 0.46 percent “behind the disclosure of mixed figures of retail sales and the industrial production in the United States”, As reported Millennium News.
Markets are currently facing cumulative losses derived from the fear of a recession due to the tightening of interest rates of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed).
“Currencies are trying to absorb a bit of the ground lost in previous days, but it is only a small part that does not modify the main trend, which is negative”, expressed Luis Adrián Muñiz, economist of the firm VectorAnalysisfor Money in Image.
Next, How much is the North American currency this Monday, July 18, in Mexico and part of Central America according to the last closing of investing.com, recognized financial website with high global influence.