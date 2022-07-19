Price of the dollar today, July 19: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Business

The U.S. dollar dawn relatively stable.

The day starts with a lower global risk aversion after the release of data on the US economy and comments from the Federal Reserve in USA (Fed), where it was hinted that, for its next meeting, the increase in base points will be 75 and not 100, as was believed.

“In the session, little economic information was published at a global level and nothing relevant in Mexico and the United States, therefore, movements in the exchange rate were a function of market sentiment and expectations about monetary policy in the United Statesexpressed Core Bank In a report compiled by Television newscasts.

Likewise, Ci Banco stated that “Operators are beginning to opt for the possibility of an increase of 75 basis points, and not the 100 points with what the vast majority speculated after the inflation figure in the US last week”, according to information collected by Money in Image.

Next, How much is the North American currency this Tuesday, July 19, in Mexico and part of Central America according to the last closing of investing.com, recognized financial website with high global influence.

  • Mexico: 20.4649 Mexican pesos (MXN)
  • Costa Rica: 682.98 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)
  • Guatemala: 7.7375 quetzals (GTQ)
  • Honduras: 24.5876 lempiras (HNL)
  • Nicaragua: 35.8550 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

  • Mexico: 20.3710 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.4438 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 677.82 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 677.82 Costa Rican Colon
  • Guatemala: 7.7310 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7250 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24.3796 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.3752 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 35.7100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.7100 gold córdobas

Sale

  • Mexico: 20.3839 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.4649 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 688.15 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 688.15 Costa Rican colon
  • Guatemala: 7.7340 quetzals | Yesterday: 7,7500 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24,8000 lempiras | Yesterday: 24,800 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 36,0000 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 36,000 gold cordobas

