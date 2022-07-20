Price of the dollar today July 19, peso loses the session

Today, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.5127 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso fell 3.61 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.5067 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the data from the Timely Indicator of Economic Activity (IOAR) in Mexico for the past month of June, which registered a decrease of 0.38%, is relevant. If this information is consolidated with the IGAE, it would represent the first data with a contraction in the economy since last October.

In addition, he points out that with the current downward trend there is more probability of reaching a quarterly contraction of GDP for quarter 3 of this 2022, which raises the possibility of an economic recession for Mexico, although he affirms that it is still early to address the issue.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.5067 – Sell: $20.5067

: Buy $20.5067 – Sell: $20.5067 HSBC : Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.84

: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.84 Banamex : Buy: $19.85 – Sell: $21.02

: Buy: $19.85 – Sell: $21.02 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.72

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.72 Banorte: Purchase: $19.31 – Sale: $20.73

Purchase: $19.31 – Sale: $20.73 Scotiabank: Purchase: $20.09 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $20.09 – Sale: $20.89 IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.73

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.73 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.32

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.32 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.89

Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.89 Inbursa: Buy: $20.31 – Sell: $21.32

Buy: $20.31 – Sell: $21.32 Santander: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $20.0167 – Sale: $21.0267

Purchase: $20.0167 – Sale: $21.0267 Banregio: Purchase: $19.49 – Sale: $21.02

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 23,316.4 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.92 pesos, for $24.78 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

