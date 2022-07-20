The U.S. dollar starts the session with few changes.

Currently, the market is awaiting the publication of relevant information by the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) as well as the announcement of the monetary policy of the European Central Bank, which will be announced on July 27.

In a big picture, the national currency presents a moderate strengthening, with the weighted index advancing 0.18 percent, as risk aversion increases due to a possible economic recession.

Said strengthening it is the result of lower expectations of a rise in interest rates in the United States. Markets were expecting a 100 basis point increase next week, but various reports indicate that this will only be 75 points.

Price of the dollar today, July 20: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Next, How much is the North American currency this Tuesday, July 19, in Mexico and part of Central America according to the last closing of investing.com, recognized financial website with high global influence.

Mexico : 20.4877 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica : 680.04 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.7375 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.5935 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.8550 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

Mexico : 20.4712 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.3710 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 675.09 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 677.82 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.7250 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7310 quetzals

Honduras : 24.3869 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.3796 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.7100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.7100 gold córdobas

Sale