Price of the dollar today July 21, peso loses the session

Today, Thursday, July 21, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.6310 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso fell 12.02 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.6792 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, it stands out on the day that the European Central Bank announced the increase in its reference rate by 50 basis points, an aggressive move that led the euro to gain ground to trade at 1.0253 dollars per euro.

Regarding the local currency, it transpires that, after starting with moderate gains in the session, the peso closed with a setback, adding three in a row in a context of greater global risk aversion, characterized by the possibility of a recession in Europe and USA; as well as the aversion in the national context for the request for consultations regarding the trade agreement with the United States and Canada.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.6792 – Sell: $20.6792

: Buy $20.6792 – Sell: $20.6792 HSBC : Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $20.80

: Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $20.80 Banamex : Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $21.21

: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $21.21 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.48 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $19.48 – Sale: $20.89 Scotiabank: Purchase: $20.27- Sale: $20.06

Purchase: $20.27- Sale: $20.06 IXE: Purchase: $19.51 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.51 – Sale: $20.91 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $20.08- Sale: $20.60

Purchase: $20.08- Sale: $20.60 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.87

Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.87 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.99 – Sale: $21.02

Purchase: $19.99 – Sale: $21.02 Santander: Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $21.04

Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $21.04 Exchange: Purchase: $20.1140 – Sale: $21.1450

Purchase: $20.1140 – Sale: $21.1450 Banregio: Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $21.28

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 23,101.0 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.11 pesos, for $24.75 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

