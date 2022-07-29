Business

Price of the dollar today July 28, peso advances in the session

Today, Thursday, July 28, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.2820 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso advances 5.84 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.2945 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso appreciated.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, in the international economic panorama, the negative result of the US economy stands out, which showed a contraction in its GDP, and despite clarifying that the indicators are not sufficient to affirm that it is in a recession, he does warn that with inflation and interest rates one is on the way.

He points to September or October as possible dates on which the economic recession will begin in the world’s leading power if it follows the same trend exhibited so far, due to restrictive monetary policies and the impossibility of implementing a countercyclical fiscal policy, with which its effect will be could extend until April or May of next year.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.2945 – Sell: $20.2945
  • HSBC: Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $20.74
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.69 – Sell: $20.83
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $20.60
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.99 – Sale: $20.79
  • IXE: Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $20.60
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.78 – Sale: $20.88
  • Monex: Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.61
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15- Sale: $20.89
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.98 – Sale: $21.01
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.54- Sale: $21.06
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.7768- Sale: $20.7873
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $21.10

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 23,924.2 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.68 pesos, for $24.71 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

