Price of the dollar today July 29, peso starts in positive

Today, Friday, July 29, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.2903 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the session at 20.3778 per unit.

According to economics Gabriela Siller, the local currency starts the last day of the week with an appreciation of 0.16% in the foreign exchange markets, representing 3.3 cents to position itself around 20.25 pesos per greenback.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.3778- Sell: $20.3778
  • HSBC: Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $20.74
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.58 – Sell: $20.75
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Buy: $18.71 – Sell: $20.61
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.82- Sale: $20.59
  • IXE: Buy: $18.71 – Sell: $20.61
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.89
  • Monex: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.33
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.99- Sale: $21.02
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.55- Sale: $21.05
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.7686 – Sale: $20.7791
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $21.10

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 23,475.6 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.60 pesos, for $24.54 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

