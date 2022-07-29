Business

Price of the dollar today July 29, peso wins the week

Today, Friday, July 29, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.37 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to Banxico’s record for this day, the spot interbank dollar ended at 20.3626, which represents a drop of 6.81 cents against the Mexican peso, which lost the session. However, on a weekly basis, the local currency managed to recover 20.85 cents compared to the result of the previous Friday.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.3626 – Sell: $20.3626
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.17 – Sell: $19.86
  • Banamex: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.99
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.98 – Sale: $20.76
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.89
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.32
  • Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.91
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.79
  • Santander: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $21.08
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.44 – Sell: $20.44
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $21.10

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $23,821.20 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.83 pesos, for $24.81 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

