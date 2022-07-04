Price of the dollar today, July 4: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…
The U.S. dollar start the day with profits.
For this Monday, July 4, Independence Day, The North American currency registers a rise against other currencies, such as the Mexican peso, which fell as a result of an increase in risk aversion in the face of concerns about the global economy.
Currently, several Central Banks have announced an increase in its monetary policies to contain inflation, however, it is feared that this measure ends in a possible recession.
“We anticipate that risk appetite will continue to erode, to the extent that fear prevails that the response of central banks to inflationary pressures will weaken global economic growth”, he pointed Financial Group Go for More through a report compiled by Television newscasts.
Next, How much is the US dollar today, July 4, in Mexico and part of Central America according to the most recent update of investing.com, recognized financial website with high impact worldwide.