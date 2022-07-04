The U.S. dollar start the day with profits.

For this Monday, July 4, Independence Day, The North American currency registers a rise against other currencies, such as the Mexican peso, which fell as a result of an increase in risk aversion in the face of concerns about the global economy.

Currently, several Central Banks have announced an increase in its monetary policies to contain inflation, however, it is feared that this measure ends in a possible recession.

“We anticipate that risk appetite will continue to erode, to the extent that fear prevails that the response of central banks to inflationary pressures will weaken global economic growth”, he pointed Financial Group Go for More through a report compiled by Television newscasts.

Price of the dollar today, July 4: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Next, How much is the US dollar today, July 4, in Mexico and part of Central America according to the most recent update of investing.com, recognized financial website with high impact worldwide.

Mexico : 20.3047 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica : 687.11 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.7525 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.5818 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.8550 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

Mexico : 20.2955 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.2512 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 686.08 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 686.08 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.7450 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7450 quetzals

Honduras : 24.3635 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.3635 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.7100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.7100 gold córdobas

Sale