Business

Price of the dollar today July 4, peso opens week losing

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Today, Monday, July 4, 2022, the dollar is trading at 20.2755 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to Banxico, on this day the spot interbank dollar closed at 20.3024 units. Compared to Friday’s result, the peso lost 6.47 cents. Thus, the national currency fell for the third consecutive session. This is the price of the greenback in different banks in the country.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.3024 – Sell: $20.3024
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.17 – Sell: $19.86
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.32 – Sell: $20.49
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $18.85 – Sale: $20.25
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $19.87 – Sell: $20.66
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.92
  • Monex: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.33
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.40
  • Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.80 Sell: $20.80
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.29 – Sale: $20.82

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,816.30 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Monday, peso opens the day with appreciation

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.15 pesos, for $24.56 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Source link

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today July 4

9 mins ago

Elon Musk breaks his silence on Twitter with a photo with Pope Francis

4 hours ago

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today July 3, 2022

6 hours ago

They seek to turn Punta Cana into a smart city

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button