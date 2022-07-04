Price of the dollar today July 4, peso opens week losing

Today, Monday, July 4, 2022, the dollar is trading at 20.2755 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to Banxico, on this day the spot interbank dollar closed at 20.3024 units. Compared to Friday’s result, the peso lost 6.47 cents. Thus, the national currency fell for the third consecutive session. This is the price of the greenback in different banks in the country.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.3024 – Sell: $20.3024

: Buy $20.3024 – Sell: $20.3024 HSBC : Buy: $19.17 – Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17 – Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Buy: $19.32 – Sell: $20.49

: Buy: $19.32 – Sell: $20.49 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $18.85 – Sale: $20.25

Purchase: $18.85 – Sale: $20.25 Scotiabank: Buy: $19.87 – Sell: $20.66

Buy: $19.87 – Sell: $20.66 IXE: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55

Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.92

Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.92 Monex: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.33

Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.33 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.40

Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.40 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Buy: $19.80 Sell: $20.80

Buy: $19.80 Sell: $20.80 Banregio: Purchase: $19.29 – Sale: $20.82

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,816.30 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.15 pesos, for $24.56 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

