Price of the dollar today July 5, peso loses 27 cents

Today, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.5323 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso fell 27.44 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.5768 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

The national currency continues its losing streak in the foreign exchange markets, spinning 4 days that closed in negative against the US currency with this session in which it gave ground to a strong dollar amid fears in the markets due to the challenges of the Global economy.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, a technical perspective shows how the peso broke the 200-day moving average of 20.4286 and is heading for the ceiling of 20.7 pesos per dollar, and if that barrier is broken, the next threshold would be 21 pesos. for green ticket.

As for relevant economic information at the domestic level, this Thursday the data on inflation in Mexico during June will be released, where estimates point to the annual rate of increase in consumer prices being over 8%.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.5768 – Sell: $20.5768

: Buy $20.5768 – Sell: $20.5768 HSBC : Buy: $19.80 – Sell: $20.54

: Buy: $19.80 – Sell: $20.54 Banamex : Buy: $19.93 – Sell: $21.06

: Buy: $19.93 – Sell: $21.06 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.71

Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.71 Banorte: Buy: $19.44 – Sell: $20.84

Buy: $19.44 – Sell: $20.84 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.88

Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.88 IXE: Buy: $19.46 – Sell: $20.84

Buy: $19.46 – Sell: $20.84 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.89 Monex: Buy: $20.09 – Sell: $20.63

Buy: $20.09 – Sell: $20.63 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.88 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.88 – Sale: $20.90 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.06

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $20.0149 – Sale: $21.0254

Purchase: $20.0149 – Sale: $21.0254 Banregio: Purchase: $19,491 – Sale: $21.19

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $20,603.5 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.08 pesos, for $24.55 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

