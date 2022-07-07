Price of the dollar today July 6, peso back in the session

Today, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.6763 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso fell 11.55 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.6923 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, a technical perspective of the 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages of the Mexican peso points to a strong upward trend in the national currency, warning of the possibility that the exchange rate will reach 21 pesos. per dollar in the short term.

At the domestic level, an update was made known in the S&P credit rating for Mexico, which ratifies the change from a negative to a stable outlook, which would be positive, although the rate of recovery is insufficient to generate long-term economic growth, Siller points out.

In the international context, the euro continues to lose ground to the dollar, reaching levels not seen in two decades; while in the US economic data was released that increased concerns in the markets.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.6923 – Sell: $20.6923

: Buy $20.6923 – Sell: $20.6923 HSBC : Buy: $20.19 – Sell: $20.92

: Buy: $20.19 – Sell: $20.92 Banamex : Buy: $20.05 – Sell: $21.18

: Buy: $20.05 – Sell: $21.18 Bancomer: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.71

Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.71 Banorte: Purchase: $19.54 – Sale: $20.97

Purchase: $19.54 – Sale: $20.97 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.24 – Sell: $21.05

Buy: $20.24 – Sell: $21.05 IXE: Purchase: $19.54 – Sale: $20.95

Purchase: $19.54 – Sale: $20.95 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.32

Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.32 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.91

Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.91 Inbursa: Buy: $20.18 – Sell: $21.19

Buy: $20.18 – Sell: $21.19 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $20.1754 – Sale: $21.1859

Purchase: $20.1754 – Sale: $21.1859 Banregio: Purchase: $19.51 – Sale: $21.20

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $20,328.9 with a downtrend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso opens day in negative

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.06 pesos, for $24.65 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.