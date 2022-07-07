The dollar index down about 0.2 percent, moving away from the historical maximum reached yesterday, Wednesday, July 6.

The recoil marks a slight respite for currencies that had been sinking against the US currencysuch as the Japanese yen and the Mexican peso.

In fact, The Mexican peso appreciated this Thursday against the dollar, interrupting a streak of four consecutive days of losses as the market waits to know the minutes of the most recent monetary policy meeting.

However, investors continue facing the risks of a recession, as well as a possible pause in interest rate hikeswhich is synonymous with a nervous market.

Price of the dollar today, July 7: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Next, How much is the US dollar today, Thursday, July 7, in Mexico and part of Central America, according to the most recent update of investing.com, recognized financial website with high impact worldwide.

Mexico : 20.6262 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica : 687.11 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.7500 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.5842 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.8550 gold cordobas (NIO)

Mexico : 20.6141 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.7458 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica : 686.08 Costa Rican colon | Yesterday: 686.08 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.7400 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7450 quetzals

Honduras : 24.3685 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.3688 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.7100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.7100 gold córdobas

