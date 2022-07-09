Price of the dollar today July 8, peso advances in the session

Today, Friday, July 8, 2022, the dollar is trading at 20.4785 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. In this session, the spot interbank dollar ended at 20.4419 units. This means that the peso gains 6.81 cents compared to the last report of the Banxico.

At the weekly level, the local currency registered a decline of 20.42 cents compared to its closing on the previous Friday (20.2377), according to the Banxico registry.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.4419 – Sell: $20.4419

HSBC : Buy: $20.19 – Sell: $20.92

Banamex : Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.93

Bancomer: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.74

Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.75

Scotiabank: Buy: $20.04 – Sell: $20.82

IXE: Purchase: $19.37 – Sale: $20.75

Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.89

Monex: Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.34

Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.87

Inbursa: Buy: $20.09 – Sell: $21.09

Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Exchange: Buy: $19.9724 Sell: $20.9829

Banregio: Buy: $19.48 – Sell: $21.19

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 21,864.4 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.85 pesos, for $24.64 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

