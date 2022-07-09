Business

Price of the dollar today July 8, peso advances in the session

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 33 1 minute read

Today, Friday, July 8, 2022, the dollar is trading at 20.4785 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. In this session, the spot interbank dollar ended at 20.4419 units. This means that the peso gains 6.81 cents compared to the last report of the Banxico.

At the weekly level, the local currency registered a decline of 20.42 cents compared to its closing on the previous Friday (20.2377), according to the Banxico registry.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.4419 – Sell: $20.4419
  • HSBC: Buy: $20.19 – Sell: $20.92
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.93
  • Bancomer: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.74
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.75
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $20.04 – Sell: $20.82
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.37 – Sale: $20.75
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.89
  • Monex: Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.34
  • Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.87
  • Inbursa: Buy: $20.09 – Sell: $21.09
  • Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.9724 Sell: $20.9829
  • Banregio: Buy: $19.48 – Sell: $21.19

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 21,864.4 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Friday, peso opens the day in positive

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.85 pesos, for $24.64 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Follow us on

Graduated from the Faculty of International Studies and Public Policies of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. Observer of the sky and nature; fan of music and literature.

see more

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 33 1 minute read

Related Articles

How effective are catalytic converter protectors in preventing theft

1 hour ago

How much is the dollar worth in Colombia this July 9?

2 hours ago

A New York woman received $3,000 for abandoning her flight to Florida | USA

5 hours ago

The euro falls below 1.01 dollars, it is the first time since 2002

9 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button