Price of the dollar today July 8, peso opens session in positive

Today, Friday, July 8, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.4042 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the session at 20.5100 pesos per unit.

Little changed from last close, the local currency is trading in positive territory in the forex markets at the start of this last session of the week.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the employment data in the US for June stands out; where she sees a positive sign in the creation of 372,000 jobs in that country, although there was no change in the unemployment rate of 3.6%, underemployment did drop from 7.1% to 6.7% in the month.

It also points to the fact that the parity of the euro and the US dollar is at its lowest point in two decades, trading at 1.0072 dollars, the currency of the European Union.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.5100- Sell: $20.5100

: Buy $20.5100- Sell: $20.5100 HSBC : Buy: $20.19 – Sell: $20.92

: Buy: $20.19 – Sell: $20.92 Banamex : Buy: $19.80 – Sell: $20.92

: Buy: $19.80 – Sell: $20.92 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.71

Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.71 Banorte: Buy: $19.44 – Sell: $20.84

Buy: $19.44 – Sell: $20.84 Scotiabank: Purchase: $20.80 – Sale: $20.84

Purchase: $20.80 – Sale: $20.84 IXE: Purchase: $19.44 – Sale: $20.85

Purchase: $19.44 – Sale: $20.85 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.92

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.92 Monex: Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.63

Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.63 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89 Inbursa: Buy: $20.12 – Sell: $21.10

Buy: $20.12 – Sell: $21.10 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.05

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.05 Exchange: Purchase: $19.3978 – Sale: $20.4083

Purchase: $19.3978 – Sale: $20.4083 Banregio: Purchase: $19.49 – Sale: $21.19

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 21,380.5 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.75 pesos, for $24.49 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

