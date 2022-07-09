News

Price of the dollar today, July 9: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

The dollar closes Friday’s session with losses against the Mexican peso, but with profits after finishing the week. The Mexican currency appreciated on Friday after the publication of the employment report for the month of June in the United States.

The report noted that 372,000 new jobs were created, more than expected by economists. DThis situation supports the scenario of strong monetary policy by the US Federal Reservefrom which new increases in interest rates are expected to curb inflation.

However, despite spinning two hikes, the peso concluded with a five-day loss of 1%, its fourth weekly drop in five periods.

In the meantime, the dollar index (DXY)which tracks the behavior of this currency against a basket of the six most important currencies, lost 0.25%, reaching 106,690 unitsits second negative day in a row.

Price of the dollar today, July 9: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

With the market closed this is the dollar exchange rate in Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Costa Rica, this Saturday, July 9according to Investing.com.

  • Mexico: 20.4610 Mexican pesos (MXN)
  • Costa Rica: 687.11 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)
  • Guatemala: 7.7490 quetzals (GTQ)
  • Honduras: 24.5842 lempiras (HNL)
  • Nicaragua: 35.8550 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

  • Mexico: 20.4430 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.42 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 686.08 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 686.08 Costa Rican Colon
  • Guatemala: 7.7380 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7380 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24.3685 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.3685 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 35,7100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.7100 gold córdobas

Sale

  • Mexico: 20.4790 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.44 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 688.15 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 688.15 Costa Rican colon
  • Guatemala: 7,7600 quetzals | Yesterday: 7,7600 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24,800 lempiras | Yesterday: 24,800 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 36,000 gold cordobas | Yesterday: 36,000 gold cordobas

