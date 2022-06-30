Price of the dollar today, June 29: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…
The US dollar dawns with a slight rise against other currencies as the foreign exchange market operates cautiously while waiting for the revelation of more information about the future of the monetary policy of the main economies of the world.
Currently, a forum organized by the European Central Bank (ECB) is being carried out, in which they will have the participation of thethe head of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, and the president of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell.
So far in the forum, the president of the Cleveland Fed, Loretta Mester, expressed that, with high inflation, there is a risk of “a de-anchoring of expectations”, according to information collected by Millennium News, while Powell pointed out that the US economy is strong and can withstand monetary policy moves.
“The landing is soft, it is possible, but it will be very difficult.”, stated the President of the Fed, during his participation in the forum.
You may also be interested in: $2,753 Social Security Checks: Exact Send Dates in July
Price of the dollar today, June 29: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…
Next, How much is the exchange rate of the US dollar in Mexico and part of Central America today, Wednesday, May 29, According to the most recent report of investing.com, renowned financial website with high impact internationally.