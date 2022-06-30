Business

Price of the dollar today, June 29: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

The US dollar dawns with a slight rise against other currencies as the foreign exchange market operates cautiously while waiting for the revelation of more information about the future of the monetary policy of the main economies of the world.

Currently, a forum organized by the European Central Bank (ECB) is being carried out, in which they will have the participation of thethe head of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, and the president of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell.

So far in the forum, the president of the Cleveland Fed, Loretta Mester, expressed that, with high inflation, there is a risk of “a de-anchoring of expectations”, according to information collected by Millennium News, while Powell pointed out that the US economy is strong and can withstand monetary policy moves.

“The landing is soft, it is possible, but it will be very difficult.”, stated the President of the Fed, during his participation in the forum.

Next, How much is the exchange rate of the US dollar in Mexico and part of Central America today, Wednesday, May 29, According to the most recent report of investing.com, renowned financial website with high impact internationally.

  • Mexico: 20.1919 Mexican pesos (MXN)
  • Costa Rica: 686.48 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)
  • Guatemala: 7.7525 quetzals (GTQ)
  • Honduras: 24.5783 lempiras (HNL)
  • Nicaragua: 35.8550 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

  • Mexico: 20.1835 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 19.9825 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 685.32 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 686.33 Costa Rican Colon
  • Guatemala: 7.7450 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7450 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24.3566 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.3532 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 35.7100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.7100 gold córdobas

Sale

  • Mexico: 20.1921 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 19.9885 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 687.65 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 689.65 Costa Rican Colon
  • Guatemala: 7,7600 quetzals | Yesterday: 7,7600 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24,8000 lempiras | Yesterday: 24,800 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 36,0000 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 36,000 gold cordobas

