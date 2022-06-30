Price of the dollar today, June 29: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

The US dollar dawns with a slight rise against other currencies as the foreign exchange market operates cautiously while waiting for the revelation of more information about the future of the monetary policy of the main economies of the world.

Currently, a forum organized by the European Central Bank (ECB) is being carried out, in which they will have the participation of thethe head of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, and the president of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell.

So far in the forum, the president of the Cleveland Fed, Loretta Mester, expressed that, with high inflation, there is a risk of “a de-anchoring of expectations”, according to information collected by Millennium News, while Powell pointed out that the US economy is strong and can withstand monetary policy moves.

“The landing is soft, it is possible, but it will be very difficult.”, stated the President of the Fed, during his participation in the forum.

How much is the exchange rate of the US dollar in Mexico and part of Central America today, Wednesday, May 29:

Mexico : 20.1919 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 686.48 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.7525 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.5783 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.8550 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

Mexico : 20.1835 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 19.9825 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 685.32 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 686.33 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.7450 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7450 quetzals

Honduras : 24.3566 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.3532 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.7100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.7100 gold córdobas

Sale