Price of the dollar today, June 30: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

The US dollar rises this Thursday, June 30, with relatively stable operations compared to the figures presented yesterday, Wednesday June 29.

Despite this, there is great concern in international markets about the impact on the world economy, So there could be a further monetary tightening in order to deal with high levels of inflation, an action that fuels fears about a possible recession.

“The rise in inflation, the aggressive moves by central banks to try to curb it, and the fear that all this will end up causing a recession have marked a very complicated June for the financial markets, and the last day of the month is no exceptionsaid the firm IC Bank In a note collected by Television newscasts.

Next, How much is the US dollar in Mexico and part of Central America today, Thursday, June 30, according to the most recent report from investing.com, recognized financial website with high impact at the international level.

  • Mexico: 20.1467 Mexican pesos (MXN)
  • Costa Rica: 685.86 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)
  • Guatemala: 7.7525 quetzals (GTQ)
  • Honduras: 24.5818 lempiras (HNL)
  • Nicaragua: 35.8550 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

  • Mexico: 20.1153 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.1835 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 684.58 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 685.32 Costa Rican Colon
  • Guatemala: 7.7450 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7450 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24.3635 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.3566 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 35.7100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.7100 gold córdobas

Sale

  • Mexico: 20.1232 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.1921 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 687.15 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 687.65 Costa Rican colon
  • Guatemala: 7,7600 quetzals | Yesterday: 7,7600 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24,8000 lempiras | Yesterday: 24,800 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 36,0000 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 36,000 gold cordobas

