Price of the dollar today June 30, peso falls in the month

Today, Thursday, June 30, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.1015 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso advances 1.13 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.1353 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso appreciated marginally.

The Mexican currency closed the last session of June, posting a decline of 44.98 cents in the currency markets against the greenback, strengthened by fears of an economic recession that have investors on edge.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, she highlights the annual growth of banking credit during May of 9.99% and that at first glance seems like good news, but she explains how this is not so simple, since the growth to which she refers is nominal and the factor of high inflation becomes important; she also pointed out that the push came from consumer credit, at 26% and that it is a delicate point when pointing out that income is not enough to cover the needs of people.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.1353 – Sell: $20.1353

: Buy $20.1353 – Sell: $20.1353 HSBC : Buy: $19.66 – Sell: $20.40

: Buy: $19.66 – Sell: $20.40 Banamex : Buy: $19.48 – Sell: $20.61

: Buy: $19.48 – Sell: $20.61 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.71

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.71 Banorte: Purchase: $18.95 – Sale: $20.35

Purchase: $18.95 – Sale: $20.35 Scotiabank: Buy: $19.68 – Sell: $20.47

Buy: $19.68 – Sell: $20.47 IXE: Purchase: $18.94 – Sale: $20.35

Purchase: $18.94 – Sale: $20.35 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.89 Monex: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.31

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.31 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.88

Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.88 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.69 – Sale: $20.68

Purchase: $19.69 – Sale: $20.68 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $19.5985 – Sale: $20.6090

Purchase: $19.5985 – Sale: $20.6090 Banregio: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.81

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 18,934.3 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso opens day with depreciation

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.08 pesos, for $24.48 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.