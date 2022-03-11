Price of the dollar today March 11, peso starts in positive

Today, Friday, March 11, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.8826 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed Thursday’s session at 20.6552 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, this morning the exchange rate dawns with an appreciation for the Mexican peso derived from a reduced aversion to risk whose origin is found in the comments of Russian President Vladimir Putin about a “positive movement in the negotiations with Ukraine. It refers to the consideration of this last nation to remain neutral before the countries of the West as a demand Russia.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.9527 – Sell: $20.9527
  • HSBC: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40
  • Banamex: Buy: $20.30 – Sell: $21.20
  • Bancomer: Purchase: $20.30 – Sale: $21.20
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $21.25
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $22.00
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $21.25
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.50 – Sale: $21.80
  • Monex: Buy: $20.46 – Sell: $21.46
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.05 – Sale: $20.99
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.50 – Sale: $21.50
  • Santander: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.54
  • Exchange: Purchase: $20.3528 – Sale: $21.3633
  • Banregio: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.70

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $39,329.1 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.95 pesos, for $27.32 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

